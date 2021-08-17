Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $284,183.81 and $52,647.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

