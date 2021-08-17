BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

