Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski Purchases 720 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 720 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 24,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,651. The stock has a market cap of $443.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

