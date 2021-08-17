British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BTLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

British Land stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

