British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

