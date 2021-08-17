British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.
About British Land
The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.
