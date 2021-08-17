Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.35). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,677. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

