Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 26,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.