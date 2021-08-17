Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

DURECT stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. DURECT has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

