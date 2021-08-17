Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

