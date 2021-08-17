Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $403.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.20 million and the highest is $406.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.49 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $752.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

