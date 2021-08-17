Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $2,748,894. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 20,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,773. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

