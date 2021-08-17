Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.96 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

ROIC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $20,144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,533,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $13,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

