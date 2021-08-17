Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.96 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

ROIC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $20,144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,533,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $13,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.