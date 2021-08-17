Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Million

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce sales of $8.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $8.91 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,620. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

