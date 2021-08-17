Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $782.37 Million

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post sales of $782.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.60 million to $1.30 billion. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 4,218,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,790. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.