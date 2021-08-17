Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post sales of $17.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.18 million to $22.31 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

