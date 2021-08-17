Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.57 million to $34.92 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $100.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $178.46 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $531.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

