Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX opened at $47.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

