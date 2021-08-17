Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 5,359,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

