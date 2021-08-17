Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $648.13. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

