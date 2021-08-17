Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $75.33

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 117,276.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 237.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 99,169 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,859. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

