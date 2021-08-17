Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $50.39

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,194. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

