Brokers Set Expectations for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $5.05 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

