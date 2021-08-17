Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 95,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

