Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.