Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 185,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,494,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.