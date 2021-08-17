BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

BRP stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BRP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

