BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 101,053 shares.The stock last traded at $81.23 and had previously closed at $86.77.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in BRP by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

