Bytom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.51 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $123.57 million and $60.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,292,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,007,619 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

