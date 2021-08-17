CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 600,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 7,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,173. CAI International has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. Analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $49,906,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 583,756 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $25,873,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $12,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.