Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 18,409 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of APYX opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

