Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.