Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,343 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

