Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $857,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

