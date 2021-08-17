Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

FND opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

