Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.