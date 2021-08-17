Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss Sells 26,315 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$1.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.22. The company had a trading volume of 210,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,675. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.30 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

