Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

