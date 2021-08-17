Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$208,125.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

