Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.48 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $776,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $15,135,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

