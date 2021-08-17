Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $56,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.00. 110,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

