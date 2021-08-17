Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.33 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

