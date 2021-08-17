Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $48,759.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

