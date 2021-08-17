Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

