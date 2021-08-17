Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

