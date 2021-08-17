Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.82 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $301.30 million and approximately $64.82 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,877,915 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

