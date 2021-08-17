CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.