CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 898,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,962. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

