Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

