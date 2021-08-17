CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of CDK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
