CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CECO Environmental worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $159,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

