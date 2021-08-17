Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.53 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,641. Celularity has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

